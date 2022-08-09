Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 29.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $575,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

