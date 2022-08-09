Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.47.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

