Head-To-Head Contrast: Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) versus Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $2.38 million 567.01 $36.26 million N/A N/A Allego $102.10 million 2.51 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allego.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newegg Commerce and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allego has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.13%. Given Allego’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allego beats Newegg Commerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products. It also provides display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products; car electronics, marine and aviation, motorcycles and ATV, performance parts, tools and equipment, and wheels and tires; home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, pet supplies, and generators; and fitness, sports, and health and beauty supplies. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

