Head to Head Survey: Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) versus Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Kezar Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 23.14 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$54.63 million ($1.04) -10.09

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -3,960.36% -63.62% -62.36% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -33.99% -31.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lexaria Bioscience and Kezar Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 87.48%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of KZR-261; and KZR-TBD for the treatment of oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.