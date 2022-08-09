Head to Head Survey: PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) versus NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.49% -19.22% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -47.80% -37.44% -23.68%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$57.85 million ($1.44) -11.89 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $8.42 million 2.14 -$5.82 million ($0.11) -3.11

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PMV Pharmaceuticals and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 135.59%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,069.93%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PMV Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

PMV Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals beats PMV Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. It is also developing mutant p53 programs, including Wild-type p53 Induced-Phosphatase, R282W, and R273H, as well as other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, SPF, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through retailers, digital beauty channels, and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

