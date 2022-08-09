Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

Hedget (HGET) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $115,721.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00037691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.