Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.55 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $9.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. 7,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,572. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

