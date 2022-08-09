Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $7.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,572. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

