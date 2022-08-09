Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

