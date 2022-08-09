Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

