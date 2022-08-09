Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

HSIC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $1,968,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

