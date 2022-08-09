Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.57 billion. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.95 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,858 shares of company stock worth $1,272,704. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

