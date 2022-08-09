Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Heritage Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of HTBK opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 483.3% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
