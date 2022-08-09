Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average is $227.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

