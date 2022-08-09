Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,950 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

