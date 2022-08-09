Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,950 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.0 %
Cardinal Health stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
