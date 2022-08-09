Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,900 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

