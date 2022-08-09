Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $282,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35.

