Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $7,102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,309 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.