Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

