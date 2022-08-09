Hertz Network Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $347,568.46 and approximately $503.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.