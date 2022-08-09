HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.41 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $2.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

