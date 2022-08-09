Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.57 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.