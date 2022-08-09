Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLLY. Raymond James cut their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of Holley stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,282. Holley has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Holley by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Holley by 340.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $4,060,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

