Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $311.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

HD stock opened at $307.27 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $315.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

