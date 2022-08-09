Hoo Token (HOO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $394.00

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $50.37 million and $394.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015040 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
