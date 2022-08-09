Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $371.00

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002890 BTC on exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $371.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.