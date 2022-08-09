Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $371.00

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002890 BTC on exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $371.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.