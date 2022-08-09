Horizen Hits Market Capitalization of $257.06 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Horizen has a market cap of $257.06 million and $35.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $20.25 or 0.00086926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00335103 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00120756 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003306 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,692,106 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
