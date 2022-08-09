Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.0272

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $42,496.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

