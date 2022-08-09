H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.535-$3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.