Humaniq Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $885,771.36 and $23,979.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,041.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064173 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

