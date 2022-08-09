HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $8.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HUYA opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.61. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA



HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

