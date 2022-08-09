Hyman Charles D Acquires Shares of 3,515 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

