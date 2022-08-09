Hyman Charles D Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 126,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWB traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

