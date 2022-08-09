Hyman Charles D Lowers Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in UGI were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,686,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE UGI opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

