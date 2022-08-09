Hyman Charles D Sells 60 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.