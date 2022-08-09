Hyman Charles D Takes $226,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,120. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

