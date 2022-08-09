HyperCash (HC) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

HyperCash (HC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $320,322.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,165.45 or 0.99961703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00228528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00152397 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00256409 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00070445 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004799 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00048380 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

