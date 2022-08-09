HyreCar (HYRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HyreCar has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 350.80% and a negative net margin of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar Price Performance

NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 415,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 7.69% of HyreCar worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

HyreCar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.