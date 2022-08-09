HyreCar (HYRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HyreCar has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 350.80% and a negative net margin of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HyreCar Price Performance
NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 415,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.84.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
