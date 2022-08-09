Hyve (HYVE) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $24,122.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hyve Profile
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.
Hyve Coin Trading
