i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $34.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of IIIV traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 207,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,996. The company has a market cap of $864.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

