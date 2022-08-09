Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 5.1% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

