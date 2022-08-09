Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Makes New $7 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 147,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,896,477. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

