iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. iCAD has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 62.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

