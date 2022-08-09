Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

Ichor Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 232,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,723. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $850.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

