Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million. Ichor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$1.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Ichor Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of ICHR traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 232,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $850.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

