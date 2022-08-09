ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $208.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $188.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $282.00.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

