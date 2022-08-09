ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.80 EPS.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI stock traded down $23.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.92. 6,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

