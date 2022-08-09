IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $519.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %
IDXX stock opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
