IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile



IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Earnings History for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

