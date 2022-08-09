IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.