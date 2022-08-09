IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

