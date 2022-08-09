Ignition (IC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00

Ignition (IC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $32,066.20 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,260.45 or 0.99982772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00049424 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00028163 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009709 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

